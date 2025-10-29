Cardiac arrest survivor reunites with nurse, first responders, and hospital team who saved his life

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In a reunion on Wednesday morning, Thomas Schaefer embraced the nurse, first responders, and medical teams whose rapid action and expert care brought him back to life after a sudden cardiac arrest.

The event at HCA Florida Northside Hospital honored the heroic efforts of nurse Tori Walker, who administered eight minutes of CPR to Schaefer at his home after being alerted by his 20-year-old son. Schaefer was shocked back to life dozens of times, coded on the operating table, and endured a touch-and-go stay in the ICU before making a remarkable recovery.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Julie Salomone talked to Schaefer in the hospital as he recovered earlier this month.

The American Heart Association presented Walker with the National Heartsaver Award during the ceremony, recognizing her lifesaving response and her decision to return to work at Northside Hospital following the incident.

Hospital leaders also recognized first responders from Sunstar EMS, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, and Lealman Fire Rescue, as well as emergency, critical care, and cardiac care teams, presenting them with custom challenge coins in appreciation of their roles in Schaefer’s survival.