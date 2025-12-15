Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
$1M Powerball ticket sold at Publix in Clearwater: Lottery officials

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Publix in Clearwater sold a $1 million winning lottery ticket, according to Florida Lottery officials.

In Saturday's Powerball drawing, five tickets, sold in California, Florida, Michigan, New Jersey, and Virginia, matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes.

The Florida ticket was sold at the Publix in Clearwater at 1160 525 S. Belcher Road, per officials.

The numbers were: 1, 20, 31, 57, 58, and Powerball was 16.

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow, reaching an estimated $1.1 billion after there were no big winners in Saturday night’s drawing.

The next drawing is today with an estimated $1.1 billion prize.

