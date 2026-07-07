St. Pete Pride cancels Shades of Pride event amid financial struggles

ST. PETE, Fla. — St Pete Pride has canceled this year’s Shades of Pride event as the organization faces mounting financial pressure from declining sponsorships and rising event costs.

The organization announced Friday the event, which had been scheduled for July 19, will no longer take place.

In a statement posted online, St Pete Pride leaders said the decision came after ongoing financial challenges affecting LGBTQ+ organizations nationwide. Organizers warned future events could become smaller or less frequent without additional community support.

The nonprofit is now encouraging donations as it works toward its 25th anniversary celebration in 2027.

Leaders said community contributions will help sustain programming and prevent further cancellations.

St Pete Pride apologized to attendees who planned to participate in Shades of Pride and thanked supporters for their understanding.