Cat dies in house fire in Indian Rocks Beach: PSFR

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — A cat died in a house fire in Indian Rocks Beach on Tuesday, Pinellas Suncoast Fire Rescue said.

Officials said around 11:54 a.m. on June 2, they received a 911 call reporting a structure fire on 2nd Street in Indian Rocks Beach. A female resident was reported outside the building and was attempting to re-enter to retrieve a trapped cat.

Authorities advised the woman not to enter, and when crews arrived just a few minutes later, they began to extinguish the fire. Once the fire was under control, they conducted a search of the condo and found the cat.

The crews set up oxygen for the cat and attempted CPR, but PSFR said the cat did not survive.

Two residents were displaced because of the fire, and the Red Cross is working with them now.

Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen.