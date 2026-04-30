Clearwater woman arrested after attacking fiancée, 70, with Goldfish crackers: affidavit

LARGO, FLA. — A Clearwater woman was arrested on Monday after attacking her 70-year-old fiancée with a bag of Goldfish crackers, authorities said.
Susan Spivey, 61, was charged with battery on a person 65-years or older.
According to a Pinellas County arrest affidavit, Spivey and the victim got into a verbal argument, when the suspect grabbed the two bags of cheddar-flavored Goldfish crackers he had in his possession.
She then threw the Goldfish crackers and a bottle of water at the victim, the report stated.
Afterward, Spivey begam striking the victim with her hands and feet, according to a Largo Police Department officer in the report.
The victim, who is 70, suffered a laceration to his right bicep.
Spivey and the victim, who live together, have been in a romantic relationship and were engaged to be married, the report stated.
The argument was over the victim wanting to evict Spivey, police officials said.
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