Clearwater woman arrested after attacking fiancée, 70, with Goldfish crackers: affidavit

LARGO, FLA. — A Clearwater woman was arrested on Monday after attacking her 70-year-old fiancée with a bag of Goldfish crackers, authorities said.

Susan Spivey, 61, was charged with battery on a person 65-years or older.

According to a Pinellas County arrest affidavit, Spivey and the victim got into a verbal argument, when the suspect grabbed the two bags of cheddar-flavored Goldfish crackers he had in his possession.

She then threw the Goldfish crackers and a bottle of water at the victim, the report stated.

Afterward, Spivey begam striking the victim with her hands and feet, according to a Largo Police Department officer in the report.

The victim, who is 70, suffered a laceration to his right bicep.

Spivey and the victim, who live together, have been in a romantic relationship and were engaged to be married, the report stated.

The argument was over the victim wanting to evict Spivey, police officials said.