ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg is looking to redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District, as the Rays consider moving to Tampa.

It’s home to Tropicana Field, for now.

WATCH full story by Larissa Scott

City of St. Pete to host open house for historic Gas Plant District development

For years, people have been pushing the city to develop the historic African American neighborhood.

There are 8 proposals that city leaders have been looking into, but 4 have been shortlisted for Mayor Ken Welch.

The four developers are ARK Ellison Horus, Foundation Vision Partners, Pinellas County Housing Authority, and The Burg Bid.

Some of their proposals include affordable housing, workforce housing, a large park space, and retail.

City leaders are hosting an open house to get public input on the proposals.

The meeting will be at The Coliseum, located at 535 4th Avenue, and will begin at 5 p.m.

People can meet the shortlisted developers and view their proposals.

Developer presentations will start at 6 p.m., followed by a Q&A session.

Mayor Welch is expected to select a winning proposal by June.



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. Larissa Scott stays on top of everything related to education and public health for Tampa Bay 28. If you have a story you want to share, send Larissa a message below.