Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

City of St. Pete prepares for roof installation at Tropicana Field

trop
City of St. Pete
trop
trop
roof
trop
trop
Posted
and last updated

ST. PETE., Fla. — The City of St. Pete announced on Tuesday crews are preparing for the roof installation phase of repairs for Tropicana Field.

The roof installation crew is setting up safety netting and fencing at Tropicana Field while conducting ground penetrating radar to ensure stable crane placement. This preparation is part of the upcoming roof repair timeline for the stadium.

The repair schedule goes as follows: 

  • Roof repair mobilization – July 2025
  • Roof installation begins – August 2025
  • Roof installation complete – December 2025
  • Turf Installation and major interior work begins – December 2025
  • Project complete – April 2026
roof

There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.

Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.