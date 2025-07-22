City of St. Pete prepares for roof installation at Tropicana Field

ST. PETE., Fla. — The City of St. Pete announced on Tuesday crews are preparing for the roof installation phase of repairs for Tropicana Field.

The roof installation crew is setting up safety netting and fencing at Tropicana Field while conducting ground penetrating radar to ensure stable crane placement. This preparation is part of the upcoming roof repair timeline for the stadium.

The repair schedule goes as follows:



Roof repair mobilization – July 2025

Roof installation begins – August 2025

Roof installation complete – December 2025

Turf Installation and major interior work begins – December 2025

Project complete – April 2026



WFTS