City of St. Pete prepares for roof installation at Tropicana Field

ST. PETE., Fla. — The City of St. Pete announced on Tuesday crews are preparing for the roof installation phase of repairs for Tropicana Field.
The roof installation crew is setting up safety netting and fencing at Tropicana Field while conducting ground penetrating radar to ensure stable crane placement. This preparation is part of the upcoming roof repair timeline for the stadium.
The repair schedule goes as follows:
- Roof repair mobilization – July 2025
- Roof installation begins – August 2025
- Roof installation complete – December 2025
- Turf Installation and major interior work begins – December 2025
- Project complete – April 2026
