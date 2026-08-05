Clearwater Beach eatery loses $15K through illegal bartender transactions: CPD

CLEARWATER BEACH, FLA — Two bartenders were arrested at a Clearwater Beach restaurant and bar after more than $15,000 was stolen from the eatery through illegal transactions, authorities said.

The victim at the business on Gulfview Boulevard reported to the Clearwater Police Department that bar employees had stolen thousands of dollars over several months.

Police officials reviewed surveillance footage and financial records.

They determined that bartenders, Thomas Horn, 34, of Largo, and Nycole Ryan, 36, of Clearwater, accepted cash payments from customers for drinks and then canceled the transactions in the business system, arrest affidavits stated.

The resulting excess cash remaining in the register was not reflected in the drawer balance at the end of the shift.

The total amount of transaction cancellations since Jan. 1 made by Horn was $7,147, police officials said.

Under Ryan, the total was $8,593, the report stated.

Surveillance footage showed both Horn and Ryan removing the excess cash and placing it into a tip jar, which was controlled by the bartenders.

Bartenders were not authorized to remove cash from the register for any reason without a manager, the report stated.

Both were arrested and charged on Sunday with theft of personal property by employee.