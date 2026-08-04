St. Pete leaders recommend six new affordable housing projects

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of St. Pete is pushing for six new affordable housing projects that could bring about 645 affordable apartments to the area.

"Hopefully stay here as long as I can, or find other affordable housing so I can live there as well," said Wendell Wilson.

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Wilson lives in an affordable housing unit at The Portland Apartments in St. Pete.

"You have to be in that Goldilocks zone; you can’t make too much, and you can’t make too little," said Wilson.

He said St. Pete needs more options for low-income families.

"Shelter is such an important part of the city, and when you can’t provide it for the residents and make it affordable, you’re going to lose out," said Wilson.

City leaders are recommending six affordable housing projects funded through the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program totaling over $40 million.

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The projects focus on six apartment buildings that will include about 645 affordable housing units.

"I'm grateful for them taking this initiative but I'd be interested to see the rates of what they are deeming affordable," said Wilson.

Jameka Williams, who works with an organization called Faith in Florida, wants the new units to be at a truly reasonable cost.

"Our artists and baristas and teachers are being pushed out of our city and they are the people who keep the wheels of our city turning," said Williams.

While Wendell said he is excited for the new affordable housing, he said buildings have had maintenance issues in the past and more money needs to be set aside to make sure buildings are in good condition.

"The quality of living, and you have to keep that up. I don't care of we are low income, we are dignified people, we need quality environment," said Wilson.

Williams said she’s heard from many people living in affordable housing that maintenance is an ongoing issue.

"There's not money left over to keep up those homes and that needs to be a part of the budget," said Williams.

St. Pete City Council is scheduled to finalize the projects on September 17.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.