Coyote spotted at John Hopkins Middle School in St. Pete: SPPD

A coyote made a surprise visit to the John Hopkins Middle School campus Friday morning. St. Pete Police responded to help with the visitor.
  • A coyote made a surprise visit to the John Hopkins Middle School campus Friday morning.
  • St. Pete Police officers responded and kept a close eye on the coyote to make sure students and staff were safe.
  • The coyote never threatened anyone and eventually wandered off campus on his own.
