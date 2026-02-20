Coyote spotted at John Hopkins Middle School in St. Pete: SPPD

- A coyote made a surprise visit to the John Hopkins Middle School campus Friday morning.
- St. Pete Police officers responded and kept a close eye on the coyote to make sure students and staff were safe.
- The coyote never threatened anyone and eventually wandered off campus on his own.
Coyote spotted at John Hopkins Middle School: SPPD
