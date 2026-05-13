Clearwater firefighters rescue trapped ducklings from storm drain: CFR

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A group of ducklings trapped below a Clearwater street was rescued by firefighters and reunited with their mother on Tuesday after crews went underground to reach them.
According to Clearwater Fire & Rescue (CFR), firefighters responded to South Missouri Avenue after several ducklings became trapped below the surface.
Crew members entered the underground area, rescued the ducklings, and safely returned them to their mother.
St. Leo residents fight proposed 628-home development on Abbey Golf Course
Rezoning vote expected to draw a large crowd as neighbors raise concerns about traffic, growth, and the loss of green space.
St. Leo residents fight proposed 628-home development on Abbey Golf Course property