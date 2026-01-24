Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Clearwater motorcyclist killed in crash on I-275: FHP

Covering_Pinellas.png
WFTS
Covering_Pinellas.png
Posted
and last updated

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 54-year-old Clearwater man has died after a motorcycle crash on a Pinellas County exit ramp on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said the man was riding a Yamaha VMX12 southbound on the Milepost 30 exit ramp from Interstate 275 to County road 803 when he failed to negotiate the ramp. The motorcycle then left the roadway and struck a guardrail.

He was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

AI-generated fake evidence is landing people in jail as courts struggle with new technology

From fabricated texts in domestic violence cases to fake photos in assault claims, artificial intelligence is creating new challenges for judges and juries nationwide.

AI-generated evidence is landing people in jail

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.