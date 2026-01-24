Clearwater motorcyclist killed in crash on I-275: FHP

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 54-year-old Clearwater man has died after a motorcycle crash on a Pinellas County exit ramp on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said the man was riding a Yamaha VMX12 southbound on the Milepost 30 exit ramp from Interstate 275 to County road 803 when he failed to negotiate the ramp. The motorcycle then left the roadway and struck a guardrail.

He was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.