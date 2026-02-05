Police looking for red Ford Mustang after Clearwater hit-and-run injures pedestrian

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police are searching for a red Ford Mustang involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian seriously injured in Clearwater.

Clearwater Police say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard. Investigators believe the car is a 2020s model Mustang with front-end damage.

The pedestrian, a man, was rushed to a hospital under a trauma alert with possible life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.