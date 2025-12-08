Victims identified from Sunday shooting outside Clearwater sports bar

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police Department (CPD) said it has identified those involved in a shooting outside of a Clearwater sports bar on Sunday.

Officials said the incident happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday when multiple calls came in about gunfire near the South Highland Avenue business.

When officers arrived, they found one man dead in the parking lot. CPD identified the person as Jordan Javontay Walls, 24.

Shortly after, police said they learned four other victims were dropped off at Morton Plant Hospital in a private car that fled the scene before police could speak to anyone inside.

CPD identified those people as Teron Dudley, Jaheim Maxie, Larmar Jackson and Antwone Homes.

Holmes was later transferred to Bayfront Hospital in St. Petersburg with serious injuries.

CPD said detectives do not believe this was a random act and do not believe there is any threat to the community.

Detectives believe the suspects are two men dressed in dark clothing.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.