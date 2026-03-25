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Clearwater woman arrested after stabbing victim and police officer: CPD

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CLEARWATER, Fla. — A woman is in custody after stabbing another woman and a Clearwater police officer during a disturbance call Tuesday night, according to the Clearwater Police Department (CPD).

Police responded to 1301 Wood Drive just before 9 p.m., where the suspect attacked both the victim and the officer.

The female victim was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital as a trauma alert with potential life-threatening injuries.

The officer was transported to Morton Plant Hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Clearwater Police said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

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