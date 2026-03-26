Clearwater woman arrested for making online threats against church, pastor

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Clearwater woman was arrested for allegedly threatening a church and their pastor on his Instagram account.

According to the arrest affidavit, 70-year-old Cheryl Ann Bradley made multiple racist and white supremacist posts on Gregory Murray's Instagram account. Murray is the pastor of Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church.

In the posts, Bradley also made comments about Florida being "open carry" and saying "pew pew."

Following her arrest, police said Bradley admitted the account belonged to her and claimed that she made the comments out of anger because Murray did not allow her to attend his church to see her ex-mother-in-law because she supports President Trump and is a white supremacist.

Bradley denied having access to guns and said she did not intend to carry out the threat. Police charged her with threatening communications or threats of mass shooting.