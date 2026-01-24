Clearwater woman charged with DUI manslaughter after hitting, killing man: PCSO

MADIERA BEACH, Fla. — A Clearwater woman was charged with DUI manslaughter after she hit and killed a pedestrian on Friday, authorities said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested 51-year-old Vanessa Downs for the fatal crash that occurred in Madiera Beach.

According to PCSO investigators, at about 9:01 p.m., 72-year-old Michael Arndt was inside a marked crosswalk near the intersection of 150th Avenue and Madeira Way.

At the same time, Downs was driving eastbpound on 150th Avenue in the median lane in a 2022 Jeep Wrangler.

Downs then struck Arndt in the crosswalk and he fell underneath the vehicle, investigators said.

Arndt was taken to the hospital where he died.

Downs showed signs of impairment and performed poorly on field sobriety tests, PCSO officials said.

She was arrested, charged with DUI manslaughter, and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

Next of kin has been notified.

The investigation continues.