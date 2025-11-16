CLEARWATER, Fla. — According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Station Cortez boat crew rescued eight people Saturday evening after their 26-foot vessel became disabled about 35 miles west of Venice.

Coast Guard rescues 8 from disabled boat 35 miles off Venice

An HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew from Air Station Miami located the boaters around 9:32 p.m. in two to three-foot seas and winds of 5-10 knots, then directed a crew to their position.

The boaters, reported overdue earlier that day by a Venice Police Department officer, were safely brought back to a Venice Inlet boat ramp with no injuries.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Beasley urged boaters to share specific trip plans with someone before heading out, so rescue crews have a reliable starting point in an emergency.

He also emphasized the importance of carrying Coast Guard-approved life jackets, a VHF radio, signaling devices, and an emergency position locator beacon or personal locator beacon.

Coast Guard officials continue to encourage mariners to take a safety boating course before going on the water. Information on local courses is available at uscgaux.org.