Concrete slab repair on northbound I-275 has closed multiple lanes in Pinellas County: FDOT

PINELLAS CO., Fla. — Two northbound lanes of I-275 in Pinellas County have closed due to damage to some concrete slabs.
The Florida Department of Transportation said it has closed the northbound outside lane of I-275 just north of 54th Avenue and will close two lanes while repairs are being conducted.
Motorists can expect delays for the next several hours.
Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier
Craig Prather survived a cardiac arrest in December. Less than six months later, he was struck and killed by a car.
Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier