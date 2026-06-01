Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Concrete slab repair on northbound I-275 has closed multiple lanes in Pinellas County: FDOT

Concrete slab repair on northbound I-275 has closed multiple lanes in Pinellas County: FDOT
FHP
Concrete slab repair on northbound I-275 has closed multiple lanes in Pinellas County: FDOT
Posted

PINELLAS CO., Fla. — Two northbound lanes of I-275 in Pinellas County have closed due to damage to some concrete slabs.

The Florida Department of Transportation said it has closed the northbound outside lane of I-275 just north of 54th Avenue and will close two lanes while repairs are being conducted.

Motorists can expect delays for the next several hours.

Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier

Craig Prather survived a cardiac arrest in December. Less than six months later, he was struck and killed by a car.

Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

WFTS 480x360 Direct TV.jpg

About Us

Here's How to Get Tampa Bay 28 Back on DIRECTV