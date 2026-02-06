Whataburger opening first Tampa Bay location in Largo

LARGO, Fla. — Whataburger, The Texas-based fast-food chain, will open its first restaurant in the Tampa Bay region on Feb. 12 in Largo.

The Largo store, which will operate at 10150 Ulmerton Road, is the first of eight planned Tampa Bay-area locations, with the next slated for Brandon and Lutz this spring.

Whataburger currently runs 48 restaurants in Florida, mostly in the Panhandle.

"When we brought the Whataburger Food Truck to Tampa in 2024, the Florida heat showed up, but the energy showed up even bigger,” said Whataburger CEO Debbie Stroud. “We met people with long-held Whataburger memories and first-time fans who couldn’t wait for more. We promised we’d be back, and on February 12, we’re proud to deliver on that promise with the opening of our Largo restaurant. We’re bringing hot, made fresh to order food, a team rooted in hospitality, and plenty of orange and white pride, care and love. Largo, we’re excited to call this place our newest hometown.”