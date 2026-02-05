The Seahorse Restaurant in Pass-a-Grille reopening after 2024 hurricane damage

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Step inside the Seahorse Restaurant in Pass-a-Grille, and you're part of the family.

"Pass-a-Grille's a special place, and this is Pass-a-Grille as long as anyone can remember," said David Busch.

Busch is just one of many frequent customers who see something special beyond what the staff serves up.

"The food is wonderful, and the service even better," said Busch.

The restaurant has been around since 1938.

It was a gut punch when storms devastated the community's staple.

"Helene did the most damage," said owner Anayeri Gomez. "We got about six to seven feet of water in the restaurant, so it was mostly the water damage. We didn't get a lot of sand, but then a week later, we had Milton, and then, it kind of finished what Helene started."

Severe damage during the 2024 hurricane season forced the restaurant to close.

"It was very sad to see everything gone," said Gomez.

Tampa Bay 28 visited the restaurant in November 2024 when it was gutted.

Now, 16 months later, it's finally reopening.

"People when they walk in, they were like wait, did something actually happen in here because it looks like it was before," said Gomez.

Hard work paid off with customers taking notice.

"I'm relieved more than I'm excited because it means we're returning to normal, and returning to normal is a good thing," said Busch.

It's a warm welcome back to a local landmark.

"It's so rewarding after so many months of work and seeing the face of the people being so happy about it," said Gomez. "It's so emotional that it makes all the work worth it at the end of the day."

While they've been running a soft opening, the restaurant's official reopening is Friday, Feb. 6.