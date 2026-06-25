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Construction crews hit gas line in clearwater, drivers asked to avoid area: CPD

Clearwater Police
WFTS
Clearwater Police
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CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department (CPD) said multiple roads are closed after construction crews hit a gas line on Thursday morning.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area of Keene Road and Drew Street.

CPD said Drew Street is closed between Keene Road and Corona Avenue and traffic on northbound Keene is also affected.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Florida brain tumor patient denied insurance coverage for surgery gets full reversal

A West Palm Beach man battling an aggressive brain tumor was denied insurance coverage for the surgery he needed to remove it, only to see his insurer reverse course in a dramatic turn that unfolded inside his hospital room while our investigative team was there interviewing him about the denial.

FL brain tumor patient denied insurance coverage for surgery gets full reversal

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