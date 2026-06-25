Construction crews hit gas line in clearwater, drivers asked to avoid area: CPD

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department (CPD) said multiple roads are closed after construction crews hit a gas line on Thursday morning.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area of Keene Road and Drew Street.

Avoid the area of Keene Road and Drew Street. Construction crews have hit a gas line and there are road closures in that area. Drew Street is closed between Keene Road and Corona Avenue. Traffic on northbound Keene is also affected. pic.twitter.com/yZWkivcL3T — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) June 25, 2026

CPD said Drew Street is closed between Keene Road and Corona Avenue and traffic on northbound Keene is also affected.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.