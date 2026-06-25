Driver killed in St. Pete crash after crossing into oncoming lane: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG — A 72-year-old driver was killed in a St. Petersburg crash on Thursday after he crossed into the oncoming lane, police officials said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 5th Avenue North and Lafayette Street North.

At 1:37 a.m., a pick-up truck driven by Charles Caravana, 72, was traveling eastbound on 5th Avenue North approaching Lafayette Street North, St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) officials said.

Caravana then crossed over into the westbound lane and struck a van, driven by 67-year-old woman, head-on, SPPD officials said.

Caravana died at the scene.

The female van driver was taken to Orlando Bayfront Hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.