Country Thunder music festival moves from St. Pete Beach to Clearwater venue

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Country Thunder Music Festival is moving to Clearwater, according to an announcement posted to the company's Facebook on Tuesday.

The announcement said the festival will still take place on May 8, 9 and 10, but the venue is moving from the TradeWinds Resort in St. Pete Beach to Coachman Park.

The company said fans can still expect the same lineup featuring Zach Top, Gavin Adhock, Kane Brown and more.

"Country Thunder Florida is officially moving to an all-new location — and trust us, this is a level up," said a release from the company.

City of Clearwater officials said refunds will be available to Country Thunder ticket holders at the original point of purchase due to the venue change. Find more information on tickets and refunds here.

Country Thunder is a music festival brand that hosts concerts in North America annually. They operate festivals in Wisconsin, Arizona, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Florida.