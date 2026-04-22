Court finds St. Pete mother charged with murder of 4-year-old son incompetent to stand trial

ST. PETE, Fla. — The woman who was charged with killing her 4-year-old son in January has been found incompetent to stand trial.
Diana Cullom is facing a first-degree murder charge after police said a teen found her 4-year-old brother deceased inside a home.
Officers responded to a call at a home on Tanglewood Drive Northeast on Jan. 27, where they discovered a dead 4-year-old child, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD).
Police said the teen made the discovery after arriving home from school. SPPD identified the four-year-old as Finley Joseph Cullom.
The boy's 43-year-old mother, Diana Cullom, was taken into custody on Jan. 28 on a first-degree murder charge, per the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty against Cullom, but on Tuesday, the court found her incompetent to stand trial.
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