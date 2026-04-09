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Crews battle to knock down brush fire in Largo: LFR

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LARGO, Fla. — Largo Fire Rescue (LFR) said on Thursday crews are on the scene of a brush fire in the 8300 block of Ulmerton Road.

Crews are working to suppress the fire with reports of knockdown progress, according to LFR.

There are no reports of any images or structural damages.

The fire units remain on scene extinguishing the flames, while monitoring the conditions.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Why are commercial car washes able to operate as the Tampa Bay area continues to deal with drought?

Tampa Bay 28 heard from many people on social media who wonder why commercial car washes are still allowed to operate under drought-related water restrictions. Anchor Heather Leigh went out to find the answer.

Why are commercial car washes able to operate as the Tampa Bay area continues to deal with drought?

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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