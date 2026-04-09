Crews battle to knock down brush fire in Largo: LFR

LARGO, Fla. — Largo Fire Rescue (LFR) said on Thursday crews are on the scene of a brush fire in the 8300 block of Ulmerton Road.
Crews are working to suppress the fire with reports of knockdown progress, according to LFR.
There are no reports of any images or structural damages.
The fire units remain on scene extinguishing the flames, while monitoring the conditions.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
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