Dead body found in water in Seminole: PCSO

SEMINOLE, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said a dead body was found in water in Seminole on Friday evening.
PCSO said deputies responded to a report of a dead body in the water around the 6500 block of 99th Way North in Seminole shortly before 6 p.m.
Deputies reported they located a deceased body at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.
