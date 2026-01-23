Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pinellas County

Deputy involved in crash on Bayside Bridge: PCSO

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway following a crash Friday afternoon involving a deputy on Bayside Bridge.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said deputies are investigating the incident.

PCSO also said there were minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

