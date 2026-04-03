Deputy struck by car on Seminole roadway, left with skull fractures: PCSO

SEMINOLE, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a deputy was struck by a car while at the edge of a roadway in Seminole on Thursday night.

PCSO said a 37-year-old woman was traveling northbound on 104th Street in a Ford Fusion at around 9:45 p.m. on April 2.

As she approached 106th Terrace, the woman said a vehicle in the southbound lane appeared to have its high beams activated, which hindered her view of 37-year-old Deputy Jason Anderson, who the report said was at the edge of the roadway for an unrelated call for service.

Deputies said when the Ford proceeded northbound, the front passenger-side fender of the vehicle struck Anderson, causing him to be thrown to the ground.

Anderson was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, where PCSO said he remains in stable condition with two skull fractures, a fractured wrist, and lacerations to his face.

The woman was not injured, and PCSO said she remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Deputies said neither impairment nor speed appears to be a factor, and there will be no charges at this time.