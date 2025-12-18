The Downtown Palm Harbor Community Market is getting new life — and the Christmas spirit — thanks to a local mom with a vision.

This Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the parking lot of White Chapel Harbor Hall (1190 Georgia Ave, Palm Harbor), the market will feature more than 75 local vendors, kid entrepreneurs, food trucks — oh, and Santa!

WATCH: Downtown Palm Harbor Community Market throws a Christmas party this Saturday

There will also be a toy drive for local families courtesy of Dottie's Daughters.

Admission is free.

The market's new tastemaker and organizer is Ashleigh King, who also operates the innovative Rustic Avenue Mobile Bar, which will be serving mocktails at the market.

"My goal is to make sure we're not having junk at our market," says Ashleigh about her commitment to having the finest makers and merchants participate. "I'm trying to bring a heartbeat back to downtown Palm Harbor."

Ashleigh is bringing along talented friends like married multimedia pros LD Creative Co. and popular coffee couple the Charlotte Bean to help bring to the market a smarter, hipper vibe.

