66-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash attempting to cross Gandy Boulevard, man arrested: FHP

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said it arrested a man who is accused of hitting and killing a person with his vehicle and driving off.

FHP said a 66-year-old St. Petersburg man was attempting to cross Gandy Boulevard around 5 p.m. Wednesday. He walked into the path of a vehicle and was struck.

The driver of the vehicle fled the area and was later found in Plant City, FHP said.

The 66-year-old was taken to the hospital and later died from injuries suffered in the crash.

FHP said the driver, John Guy Delucchi, was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash involving the death of a pedestrian.