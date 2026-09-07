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Driver arrested after trooper clocks him at 125 mph on Howard Frankland Bridge: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling 60 mph over the posted speed limit in the express lanes.
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Florida Highway Patrol
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Posted

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A driver was arrested after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper clocked him traveling 125 mph on the Howard Frankland Bridge late Saturday night, according to an arrest report.

The incident happened around 10:19 p.m. in the northbound express lanes near mile marker 32.

According to the report, a trooper conducting speed enforcement used a laser device to measure the speed of a dark-colored sedan traveling northbound. The vehicle was recorded at 125 mph in a posted 65 mph zone.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Michael P. Martin, 63.

Martin was arrested and charged with dangerous excessive speeding under Florida law, according to the report.

He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

In addition to the arrest charge, Martin was issued a traffic citation, authorities said.

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Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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