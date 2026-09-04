Largo man arrested after scamming victim out of $16,000: LPD

LARGO, FLA. — A Largo man was arrested on Thursday after he scammed a victim out of $16,000, police officials said.

Jhamarro Wilkins, 29, was charged with grand theft by the Largo Police Department (LPD).

According to an LPD report, the victim was scammed into placing $16,000 in cash into a package.

Wilkins, who took the package, tried to mask his identity by using a relative’s car without her knowledge during the Scheme, police officials said.

However, the relative identified Wilkins as the suspect.

When confronted by police, Wilkins said he was just a courier for Uber. But when he was asked to show pick-up and drop-off locations, he became uncooperative and did not provide the correct Uber account information.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on no bond.