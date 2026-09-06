Police searching for driver after pickup truck seriously injures 2 pedestrians in St. Petersburg: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck that struck two pedestrians and left the scene Friday night in St. Petersburg.

The crash happened around 10:55 p.m. at 40th Avenue North and 49th Street North, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Investigators said a white pickup truck was traveling south on 49th Street North and turning left onto 40th Avenue North when it struck two pedestrians who were crossing the intersection.

Police said the driver continued eastbound on 40th Avenue North without stopping.

The vehicle is described as a white single-cab pickup truck with an extended bed. Investigators believe it is either a Ford F-150 or a Ram pickup truck and said it should have front-end damage.

The victims, a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, were taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said both pedestrians were in stable condition as of Saturday.

Anyone with information about the driver or the vehicle is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

The investigation is ongoing.