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Dunedin Mocktail Walk, a fun and sober bar crawl through downtown, is set for this Sunday

The popular annual event features exclusive alcohol-free drinks at 17 different stops
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Tony Jacobson
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Posted

DUNEDIN, Fla. — This Sunday, from 2pm to 7pm, downtown Dunedin will host a fun, festive bar crawl with an inclusive twist.

Seventeen different stops, from the Honu to Sea Sea Riders, will feature exclusive "mocktails" — alcohol-free elixirs with inventive ingredients.

"It's such a great way to hit 17 different places you might never have been to before," says Elena Marrero, the proud founder of the Dunedin Mocktail Walk, now celebrating its fourth year.

Watch DUNEDIN MOCKTAIL WALK!

DUNEDIN MOCKTAIL WALK

Elena's own sobriety journey has turned into a townwide celebration — yet another fantastic way Dunedin does things differently and beautifully.

For ticket information to the Dunedin Mocktail Walk, go here.

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