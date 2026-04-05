76-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash on Skyway Bridge: FHP

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 76-year-old man from Pinellas Park was killed Sunday after losing control of his three-wheeled motorcycle on the Skyway Bridge.

Florida Highway Patrol

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the rider was traveling northbound near Milepost 12 when he took evasive action to avoid a collision with an unknown vehicle. The motorcycle went onto the shoulder, struck the outside guardrail, and came to rest in the outside northbound lane, ejecting the rider.

Florida Highway Patrol

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash closed the northbound lanes of the Skyway Bridge until just after 5:15 p.m.