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76-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash on Skyway Bridge: FHP

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Florida Highway Patrol<br/><br/>
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PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 76-year-old man from Pinellas Park was killed Sunday after losing control of his three-wheeled motorcycle on the Skyway Bridge.

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The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the rider was traveling northbound near Milepost 12 when he took evasive action to avoid a collision with an unknown vehicle. The motorcycle went onto the shoulder, struck the outside guardrail, and came to rest in the outside northbound lane, ejecting the rider.

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The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash closed the northbound lanes of the Skyway Bridge until just after 5:15 p.m.

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Zion Cemetery land swap approved by Tampa City Council

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