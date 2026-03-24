Fatal St. Petersburg house fire determined to be arson; police looking for suspects: SPPD

ST. PETE, Fla. — A house fire in St. Petersburg that killed a teen girl and injured another person was intentionally set, police said on Tuesday.

St. Pete Police Department (SPPD) investigators determined the fire in the 3900 block of Neptune Drive Southeast early Sunday morning was arson. Four people were inside the home when the fire started a little after 3:15 a.m. on March 22.

Police said 18-year-old Angelina Anderson died from her injuries. A 35-year-old woman remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Another teenager and a child in the home were not hurt.

Tampa Bay 28's Julie Salomone is continuing coverage on this story, as police urge anyone with information about suspicious activity near the home at the time of the fire, or with video footage from the area, to contact the department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD + their tip to TIP411.