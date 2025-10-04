Festival ringing in the start of Fall in Clearwater this weekend

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Families and vendors are kicking off the official start to Fall at Coachman Park in Clearwater this weekend for the It's Fall Y'all Festival.

Over 150 vendors are expected to attend on both Saturday and Sunday, offering a variety of crafts, food, and entertainment.

The festival provides local businesses with an opportunity to promote their name within the community, while also facilitating networking.

"It's very important to spread the brand," says Tim Dunn, owner of Coastal Shades, "We get to know new people that in turn help us out to spread the brand by going to other markets and so on."

Dunn and his wife, Hannah, have been selling glasses for two years. However, as a local business, they rely on festivals and markets like this.

"That's probably one of the best things about the business is that we get to travel where all the people are, so we meet not only locals, but we meet a lot of vacationers here too," says Hannah Dunn.

However, there's also family-friendly entertainment, including a corn maze and bounce houses for kids.

But 7-year-old Max Castro wanted to come out to do more than play around.

"I like spending time with my mom and my dad, and I like to go to the shops and just look at them, and I just love them so much," Max said.

Max and his mom, Angelique Castro, work together selling her homemade crochet items. But Castro has only been selling them for less than a year. Making festivals like these all the more critical for her.

"It's meant the world, it's how I get out there," said Castro, "Having these is where I really get to make my sales."

Day 2 of the It's Fall Y'all Festival is Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm at Coachman Park in Clearwater.



Share Your Story with Blake



Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area. From public services to tourism, he wants to know about the things that matter to you. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.

Contact Blake Phillips First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area. From public services to tourism, he wants to know about the things that matter to you. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.