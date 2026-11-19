ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg City Council is considering changes to city code that would prevent certain neighborhood association leaders from serving on two boards that weigh in on development and planning decisions.

The proposed changes would prevent neighborhood association board members and directors from serving on the city’s Community Planning and Preservation Commission or Development Review Commission.

WATCH: St. Pete considers changes to neighborhood involvement

St. Pete considers changes to neighborhood involvement

City planning officials say the proposal is intended to address potential conflicts of interest. During an Oct. 6 meeting, Derek Kilborn, with the St. Petersburg Planning Department, said questions have recently come up about people serving in both roles.

“We keep the two separate, and we think that’s important to do with commissioners who are serving in these two roles,” Kilborn said. “But we have had a couple questions come up recently, so at this point in time we think it would be appropriate to put language in the code.”

In the past, board members have been allowed to recuse themselves from certain votes when conflicts arise.

But some neighborhood leaders say prohibiting them from serving on the commissions altogether could remove important community perspectives from the city’s planning process.

“These committees are meant to help elevate neighborhood leaders into these decision-making roles to help bring that context back down to their communities,” said Franklin Alves with the Council of Neighborhood Associations.

Alves said the proposal caught neighborhood groups by surprise.

“I was just a little shocked, and I think all neighborhoods were really shocked at how they were singled out,” Alves said.

Meiko Seymour with the Historic Roser Park Neighborhood Association said resident participation on the commissions helps preserve the character of St. Petersburg as the city continues to grow.

“Resident involvement in committees like that is very important on one hand to sort of hold the line a little bit around our culture,” Seymour said. “So much of what makes St. Pete, St. Pete, we feel like we’ve been losing over the last several years.”

Seymour said neighborhood leaders also bring experience and knowledge of the communities affected by development decisions.

“They have a heart for this work, and so they’re coming with that lived experience…They’re coming with a wealth of knowledge,” said Seymour.

Residents in Historic Roser Park said they want neighborhood leaders to continue having a voice on planning commissions.

“Well, they love the neighborhood. They’re very knowledgeable about it. They know what issues are alive right now and need to be resolved,” said resident, Kathy Posey.

Another resident, Kim Barnard, agreed.

“They have their finger on the pulse,” Barnard said. “They know what’s happening.”

A public hearing on the proposed code changes is scheduled for December 3.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.