CLEARWATER, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Clearwater.
On Wednesday, PCSO said a suspect was taken to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Clearwater. Hampton Road is currently shut down near Gulf to Bay Boulevard as multiple agencies are investigating.
Authorities said the suspect was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will bring the latest updates as we learn more information.
HOA said yes, but the CDD says no: Sun City Center homeowners ordered to remove backyard fences
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