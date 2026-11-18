CLEARWATER, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Clearwater.

On Wednesday, PCSO said a suspect was taken to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Clearwater. Hampton Road is currently shut down near Gulf to Bay Boulevard as multiple agencies are investigating.

Authorities said the suspect was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will bring the latest updates as we learn more information.