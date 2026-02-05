Former Pinellas teacher pleads guilty to child sexual abuse crimes: DOJ

TAMPA, Fla. — A former Pinellas teacher has pleaded guilty to several charges related to child sexual abuse after attempting to meet up with a nine-year-old girl last year.

Lee Hughes, who formerly taught third-grade at Pinellas Prep Academy, sent an undercover officer consistent inappropriate messages, and 10 different pictures and videos of his genitals requesting the undercover show to the child, per the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The initial indictment said Hughes had messaged the undercover account in June of 2024 and talked about "getting into nude time at the home."

Hughes discussed with the undercover his interest in a sexually-open household and wanted to babysit the girl. Hughes told the undercover, "I'd definitely love her on my lap lol," the indictment said.

He was arrested by the FBI on May 1 after he arrived to a predetermined location with a purple teddy bear, looking to engage in sexual activity with the child, officials said.

Hughes plead guilty to attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor, attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and receipt and possession of child sex abuse material, according to the DOJ.

He faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison.

