ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — City leaders in St. Petersburg voted to pause moving forward with the redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District, a site that has been the subject of years of discussion and debate.

The future of the land where Tropicana Field sits remains uncertain following the vote, as the City Council approved a resolution calling for a temporary halt in the developer selection process.

St. Petersburg City Council votes to pause Historic Gas Plant redevelopment

Nine developers submitted proposals for the redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District, but a majority of council members said they are not ready for the city to begin narrowing those options.

The resolution, proposed by Councilmember Brandi Gabbard, passed earlier this week.

"When I say pause, it's not to delay progress into perpetuity. It is to have this moment for a cohesive conversation between administration and city council, and that point charts a path forward that will create this plan that will then guide the administration through their selection process," Gabbard said.

The central question facing city leaders is whether developers should shape the vision for the site or whether the city should first establish a comprehensive framework and then determine how the land is developed.

"We already know sitting here on this dais, selling pieces of land parcel by parcels we cannot dictate what that is. And slowly our generation's history will be auctioned off. We have no say. We have no input. We look up. Our children's children will not be able to recognize what was there," said city council member Deborah Figgs-Sanders, who recalled being baptized in the Gas Plant District.

Ron Diner, with the advocacy group Home Runs Matter, said the land is too valuable to turn over to a developer without the city first defining its vision.

"We cannot afford to bet the future of this great property on one single roll of the dice. The Rays deal is a perfect example. We rolled the dice to give the entire property to one developer, and for a variety of reasons, that deal fell through," Diner said.

The Historic Gas Plant District holds deep historical significance, tied to the displacement of families decades ago. Many residents and advocates say descendants of that community must play a central role in determining the site’s future.

"And every time I hear someone wants to tell us what's best for us as though the words of the descendants did not mean anything, I quiver," said Figgs-Sanders.

The proposals submitted include master planned districts from national developers. One plan features an arena intended to attract an NBA team, while other proposals focus more heavily on affordable housing.

St Pete Mayor Ken Welch provided this statement on the city council vote:

"My position in regards to the Historic Gas Plant District remains the same - now is the time to move forward to fulfill the decades-long promise of equitable and beneficial development of the site. The current request for alternative proposals has been underway for months, beginning with the receipt of an unsolicited proposal in October of last year. Furthermore, I have been clear since the termination of the Rays agreement last March that our focus would be not start over, but to build on the extensive community dialogue and planning to date. Therefore, my administration is moving forward in the Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment process. In response to the request for an additional planning framework in the Council resolution, I will ask my team to explore a process that clarifies what that additional planning would entail, and how that could inform our assessment of the proposals received this week.



City Council and I share the same goal. We both want to deliver lasting, shared benefits to our residents and I appreciate their thoughtful discussion today. I also understand the concerns they expressed during their discussion and want to reiterate that moving forward does not mean rushing or making binding decisions without oversight. No final development agreement will be approved without transparency, public engagement, and City Council action. We will continue to have open dialogue with City Council during this process and always encourage their input and participation.



This redevelopment process is ultimately about people and progress. When I was elected Mayor, I made a commitment to honor the history and fulfill the promises of the Historic Gas Plant District; and I intend to keep my word." Mayor Kenneth T. Welch



