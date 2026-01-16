Former Tarpon Springs Mayor Thomas Koulianos has passed away: City

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The former mayor of Tarpon Springs, Thomas Koulianos, has died, the City of Tarpon Springs announced Friday.

The city said flags will be flown at half-staff in honor of former Mayor Koulianos.

Koulianos passed away on Jan. 15.

He served as the Commissioner/Mayor of Tarpon Springs for three years.

The current mayor of Tarpon Springs, John Koulianos, is the brother of Thomas. They were the first brothers in the city's history to serve as mayors, Tarpon Springs said.

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all city facilities from Jan. 15 to sunset Jan. 21.

