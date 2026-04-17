TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Craft Art Festival is a big deal for this beautiful waterfront town — and an even bigger deal for Tampa Bay's makers, merchants, and family-owned restaurants.

WATCH: Free festival in Tarpon Springs this weekend features local crafters and a new bagel shop

Festival in Tarpon Springs this weekend features local crafters and bagel shop

The free festival opens at 10 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday and stretches along the famous Dodecanese Boulevard.

One of the fest's most popular vendors, the Spring Hill family behind Manuka Gold honey products, says this fest is the absolute best.

"Florida-owned business, family-owned business — this festival a great way to support them," says Manuka Gold's Kele Stansel.

One of the hottest spots at the festival this year will be another locally owned business: Pete's Bagels, which just opened a gorgeous shop on the Sponge Docks, complete with a scenic rooftop view. (Try the salt bagel!)

For more on the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Craft Art Festival, go here.

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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.