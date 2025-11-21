Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
VIDEO: Tropicana Field roof repair complete ahead of schedule: City of St. Pete

ST. PETE, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg completed the installation of the final roof panel on Tropicana Field Stadium ahead of schedule, according to an official release on Friday.

The Trop roof sustained damage during Hurricane Milton in October 2024 and the City has been working to make repairs to provide the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team a "suitable" place to play their MLB home games again.

According to the city, all stadium repairs are currently scheduled to be completed by April 2026.

"I want to thank our City team and our contractors for their diligent work in getting the roof installation completed ahead of schedule," said Mayor Kenneth T. Welch. "This project was a massive undertaking, but we have an outstanding team working on it and making sure we're prepared for opening day. We look forward to completing the remaining repairs and welcoming fans back for the 2026 season."

Following the completion of roof repairs, city contractors will begin focusing on internal repairs including turf installation, sports lighting and more. the city announced.

City Council has approved a total of $59,699,513.82 for Tropicana Field remediation and repair expenses, the city said.

A timeline of Tropicana Field stadium repairs is below:

  • July 2025 - Mobilization for roof replacement
  • August 2025 - Roof replacement begins
  • November 2025 - Roof replacement complete; interior repairs begin
  • December 2025 - Audio system installation begins, backstop netting and outfield wall padding installation, interior repairs continue
  • January 2026 - Turf installation, interior repairs continue
  • March 2026 - Substantial completion

