Woman dead after e-bike crash in St. Pete: Police

St. Pete police confirmed Tuesday a fatal traffic crash involving an e-bicyclist in the 4900 block of 22nd Avenue North this morning.

According to police, all westbound lanes of 22nd Avenue North are closed but 49th Street is not affected.

Police said shortly after 7 a.m. Dec. 2, the crash happened at the intersection of 22nd Avenue North and 49th Street North, claiming the life of the woman on the e-bike.

Police said the driver involved in the deadly crash stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

