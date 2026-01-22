Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Group home, daycare employee arrested for abusing non-verbal child in Largo: PCSO

LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a Largo group home and daycare employee, who is charged with child abuse of a non-verbal child with autism.

PCSO said deputies responded in December of 2025, after the father of the non-verbal child noticed multiple injuries during picking the child up.

Deputies said surveillance footage at the group home showed 38-year-old Shannon Cooper "excessively battering" the non-verbal child.

The report said the non-verbal child had bruising on their neck and arms and scratches on their face and hands.

PCSO said Cooper is also employed by Retmus Academy of Learning in St. Petersburg.

Cooper was arrested and charged with child abuse on Jan. 21 as detectives continue the investigation.

