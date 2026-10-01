GULFPORT, Fla. — Two years after Hurricanes Helene and Milton devastated Florida's Gulf Coast, some small businesses in Gulfport are still working to recover financially from the storms' economic impact.

Alphabet Soup, an LGBTQ+ bottle club on Shore Boulevard, is among them. The business suffered no physical damage during the hurricanes, but owner Metria Jones said financial decisions made during the disaster have created long-term challenges.

During the storms

When the hurricanes hit in 2024, Gulfport experienced significant flooding and wind damage. Many businesses near the waterfront were forced to close for extended periods.

"We lost houses, we lost our shore. We lost everything. People were desperate," Jones said.

Alphabet Soup remained structurally intact, allowing Jones to keep the doors open. The business purchased a generator and provided ice, clothing, drinks, and phone charging stations to community members affected by the storms.

WATCH NOW: Gulfport bar still recovering financially two years after hurricanes

Gulfport bar still recovering financially two years after hurricanes

"We basically opened our doors to help the community," Jones said. "A lot of people just hung here because they had no place else to go."

Michael Casper, who works as general manager at Alphabet Soup, said the business operated by candlelight during power outages.

Tampa Bay 28 Haley Zarcone interviews Michael Casper about how Alphabet Soup served as a community hub during the 2024 hurricanes.

"The entire bar was lit up by candles the entire time," Casper said. "We were one of those places that needed a generator just to power our ice machine."

For approximately one month following the hurricanes, Jones said the business waived its membership fees to allow people access without charge.

Financial impact

Jones said the decision to provide free services and waive fees during the recovery period, combined with reduced customer traffic in the months that followed, created financial strain on the business.

"I paid a lot of it out of my own pocket and a lot out of the savings that we had made towards buying the building, which now is kind of out of the picture for the moment," Jones said.

The business launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover operating costs. According to Jones, donations have helped reduce the amount owed from four months behind on rent to two months behind. The campaign has raised approximately $3,500.

Tampa Bay 28 Alphabet Soup operates as a bottle club, where members bring their own alcohol and the business provides mixers and bartending services.

"This is basically keep the lights on money," Casper said. "We're really not trying to turn a profit. We just want to keep this place available for everyone."

Sherri Phillips, who volunteers as a bartender at Alphabet Soup, said she works for tips and donates her time to help the business stay operational.

"I told her — she wanted to pay me — I said, nope, let's just donate that right back into what we need to keep the lights on, keep the doors open," Phillips said.

About the business

Alphabet Soup operates as a bottle club, meaning it does not sell alcohol. Members bring their own bottles, and the establishment provides mixers and bartending services for a setup charge. Jones said the business model requires lower overhead than a traditional bar with a liquor license.

The venue hosts karaoke nights, drag shows, and community potlucks. Jones, who has lived openly as a transgender woman for 25 years, said she created the space to serve the LGBTQ+ community and its supporters.

"So many people come in — gay, trans, very nervous. They come in and then they're like, 'Oh my God, I love this place. I feel so comfortable,' and they come back," Jones said.

Phillips described the atmosphere as welcoming to people who might not feel comfortable in other social settings.

Tampa Bay 28 Sherri Phillips, who volunteers her time bartending at Alphabet Soup, discusses how the Gulfport business became a community resource during Hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024.

"Everyone is accepted, everyone is loved, everyone is treated with respect" Phillips said.

Casper, who moved to the area from Nashville, said he had not experienced hurricane impact before working at Alphabet Soup.

"Coming back to Alphabet Soup is where I really saw community become what I always wanted it to be," Casper said. "The community helped us a lot more than we helped them."

Recovery timeline

When asked about the two-year gap between the hurricanes and the fundraising campaign, Casper cited slow permit processes and understaffing in Pinellas County as factors affecting business recovery across the area.

"Recovery is slow," Casper said. "Permits and things like that, they got so delayed and understaffed."

According to Jones, the business is a few hundred dollars away from its current fundraising goal. Those interested in supporting or visiting Alphabet Soup can find information about the GoFundMe campaign online.



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Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.

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. Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.