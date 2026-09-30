St. Pete residents concerned about animals trapped in stormwater outfall

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — People who walk in the Walter Fuller Park say they have been seeing something concerning: animals getting trapped in the stormwater outfall.

Justin Dececco is one of the many people who enjoy walking in Walter Fuller Park, but over the last couple weeks, he’s had to take a detour.

"People were looking at this pitfall over here, and I looked over and there was a turtle in there… and everybody left and I just couldn’t let them stay in there," said Dececco.

He said he's seen 12 turtles get stuck in a stormwater outfall and has been able to rescue 11.

Justin Dececco

"Very frustrating, and not really sure…I would take one out, do a couple laps around the park, and then, oh ill just check one more time before I leave, and sure enough there would be one in there…sometimes two a day," he said.

Charles Eberle is also worried about the animals.

"Yeah, I've seen alligators down there, I've seen snakes, lots of turtles… they just seem to get through the little gap and get stuck down there... I feel sorry for them, you know, they’re just living their life and swimming around and trying to eat," said Eberle.

WFTS

Both Dececco and Tampa Bay 28's St. Pete and South Pinellas reporter, Casey Albritton, contacted the City of St. Pete.

A spokesperson said stormwater staff is being sent to the site to evaluate the outfall and to see what the next steps are.

Dececco hopes something is done to keep the animals safe.

"I definitely had to do something about it, nobody else was going to… I couldn’t let it go like that," said Dececco.



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Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.