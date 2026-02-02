Historic Bethel AME Church celebrates 100 years of Black history

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Sunday's service at Historic Bethel AME Church in St. Petersburg celebrated the 100th anniversary of Black History Month.

The church, which is the oldest African American church in St. Petersburg, partnered with the COACH Foundation of Tampa to commemorate the occasion.

The service honored the centennial of Negro History Week, which was established by Dr. Carter G. Woodson in February 1926 and later evolved into Black History Month.

Organizers said the program was intended to reflect on a century of Black history rooted in faith, resilience and collective action, while also offering a call forward for continued civic engagement and moral leadership.

“Black History Month was born in the Black church—as an act of truth-telling and self-determination,” said Rev. Willie Dixon, the founder of the COACH Foundation. “This gathering honors that sacred legacy while challenging us to carry the work forward with clarity, courage, and conviction.”

Churchgoers heard a guest message from DeMark Liggins, the national president and CEO of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, which is the civil rights organization founded by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Founded more than a century ago, Historic Bethel AME Church has served as a spiritual and cultural cornerstone for Black life in St. Petersburg, bearing witness to generations of struggle, progress, and community leadership, organizers said in a release.